This is what the Hotel ZaZa looked like in 1962 when it was the Warwick

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Most people who stay or visit the swanky Hotel ZaZa have no idea what the history is behind this beautiful hotel.Before becoming the ZaZa in 2007, it was the Warwick Hotel, one of Houston's first luxury hotels when built in 1926.The view from the top of the hotel is called one of the best views in the world.ABC13 recently restored two film clips of the Warwick Hotel.The first clip is from April of 1962. The second clip is later in that year in July, when a small fire broke out on top of the hotel.The Warwick was purchased by Houston oil tycoon John Mecom Sr. in 1962 and renovated before reopening in 1964.