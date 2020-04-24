Houston-area assisted living residents visited by horses

TOMBALL, Texas (KTRK) -- Living in a nursing home or assisted living facility can be more of a challenge during the COVID-19 pandemic as isolation has become the new norm.Visitors keep their distance if they're allowed at all. Videos and pictures from around the country have shown residents visiting with others through the safety of their windows.At assisted living facilities in Tomball and Spring recently, some special visitors graced the windows of residents as they wait out the virus threat.Horses from Diamond Oaks Stables in Bryan were brought to New Haven Assisted Living facilities, which appeared to be a hit with their hosts.Now, if that's not the most Texan thing you'll see all day!