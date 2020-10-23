New Dallas-based hop-on jet service takes off to Houston for $99

Dallas-based JSX debuted service from Love Field in June, with introductory flights to Las Vegas and North Carolina. According to a release, the new Houston route is part of the company's plans for expansion throughout Texas.
RELATED: 90-minute trip to Dallas moves closer to reality
"Texas has been in our sights for a long time, and I am thrilled to introduce our unique way of flying to the Lone Star State," says CEO Alex Wilcox in the release. "The mission -- and meaning -- behind JSX is to provide a 'Joyful, Simple eXperience' that harkens back to the simpler and happier days of air travel."
SEE ALSO: Luxury private jet service launches new Houston-to-Dallas route
This article comes from our ABC13 partners at Houston CultureMap
The video above is from a previous report.