New Dallas-based hop-on jet service takes off to Houston for $99

Affordable "hop-on" jet service JSX is preparing for takeoff around Texas - beginning with routes from Dallas to Houston. The regional air carrier will start daily roundtrip service between private terminals at Dallas Love Field and Houston's William P. Hobby Airport on November 20, with flights at $99 each way.Dallas-based JSX debuted service from Love Field in June, with introductory flights to Las Vegas and North Carolina. According to a release, the new Houston route is part of the company's plans for expansion throughout Texas."Texas has been in our sights for a long time, and I am thrilled to introduce our unique way of flying to the Lone Star State," says CEO Alex Wilcox in the release. "The mission -- and meaning -- behind JSX is to provide a 'Joyful, Simple eXperience' that harkens back to the simpler and happier days of air travel."