Homicide investigating scene of fatal shooting in W. Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Detectives are on the scene of an apparent shooting at a west Houston apartment complex.



It happened in the 11700 block of Westheimer near Kirkwood.

Police responded to the complex around 2:45 p.m. Saturday. Houston Police said a man was found who'd been shot.

