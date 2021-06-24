Program for Houston's homeless gives them new sense of hope with paying jobs

HOMELESS HELP: This week, #ABC13Plus is in Montrose. The @CovenantHouseTX helps the homeless there. To help people get jobs, @GulfCoastWFS has a program. Samuel is about to earn his first paycheck thanks to woman who helped make it happen. Story on @abc13houston at 630pm. pic.twitter.com/c6u5c6ip7U — Nick Natario (@NickABC13) June 23, 2021

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=10540932" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The plastic bag mat ministry at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church provides hope, comfort for those in need!

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=10628092" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> COOL RIDE! Meet the woman who used her pink taxi to lend a hand to the Coalition for the Homeless as they helped people move into new homes around Houston.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A program designed to help the homeless find jobs is doing more than offering a paycheck, it's changing lives.Workforce Solutions works with the Coalition for the Homeless to run the Income Now program, which helps the homeless population by helping them find jobs.The program helps those experiencing homelessness in the city of Houston and Harris County. Angela Parks, a counselor for the program, visits area shelters, like the Covenant House in Montrose, and helps those in need find jobs, childcare, transportation and even education."I have a couple of my guys that are trying to get [commercial driver's licenses] or go back to school for phlebotomy. We help them with that too," Parks said.The program is free, which keeps Parks busy. She said she's helping 50 clients, including Samuel Rickner, who once called a tent outside of Minute Maid Park home."It makes me feel so good," Parks said. "Actually, this makes my job so worthwhile. It really does."Now, with the help of Parks and the Workforce Solutions program, Rickner has a job working with concrete."Giving up and living on the street is just a horrible way to exist," Rickner said. "I wouldn't wish it upon anybody."Rickner is set to get his first paycheck on Friday."I was ecstatic. I was just happy. Honestly, I haven't had a depression, anxiety episode since then," he said.To learn more about the program,