Home Tips sponsored by RUUD

We are committed to ensuring that Houstonians are safe and prepared both outside in the Texas weather and in your homes. That is why ABC13 and RUUD Air Conditioning & Heating have teamed up to bring you Home Tips! Get great advice from the expert professionals. From A/C to air filters, you won't need to be a handyman to keep your home operating at 100% with these simple tips!

TIP OF THE WEEK: Zoning Systems
Is Your Thermostat Working properly?
Get tips and advice for your home from the expert professionals at RUUD. Tip 1: Is your thermostat working?


Does Your A/C Dim Your Lights?

Get tips and advice for your home from the expert professionals at RUUD. Tip 2: Is your A/C Dimming Your Lights?


Replace Your Air Filters
Get tips and advice for your home from the expert professionals at RUUD. Tip 3: Replace Your Air Filters


How Is Your Indoor Air Quality?
Get tips and advice for your home from the expert professionals at RUUD. Tip 4: How Is Your Indoor Air Quality?


Save Money With Your Thermostat
Get tips and advice for your home from the expert professionals at RUUD. Tip 5: Save Money With Your Thermostat


How's Your Electric Bill?
Get tips and advice for your home from the expert professionals at RUUD. Tip 6: How's Your Electric Bill?


Smart Thermostat Tips
Get tips and advice for your home from the expert professionals at RUUD. Tip 7: Smart Thermostat Features


Financing A New A/C System
Get tips and advice for your home from the expert professionals at RUUD. Tip 8: Financing A New A/C System


Finding A Contractor
Get tips and advice for your home from the expert professionals at RUUD. Tip 9: Finding A Contractor


Regular A/C Maintenance
Get tips and advice for your home from the expert professionals at RUUD. Tip 10: Regular A/C Maintenance


Energy Efficient Home
Get tips and advice for your home from the expert professionals at RUUD. Tip 11: Energy Efficient Home


Air Balancing
Get tips and advice for your home from the expert professionals at RUUD. Tip 12: Air Balancing


A/C Repairs
Get tips and advice for your home from the expert professionals at RUUD. Tip #13 A/C Repairs


Heating/Cooling Rooms
Get tips and advice for your home from the expert professionals at RUUD. Tip #14: Cooling/Heating Individual Rooms


How Your HVAC Works
Get tips and advice for your home from the expert professionals at RUUD. Tip #15: How Your HVAC Works


On Vs. Auto
Get tips and advice for your home from the expert professionals at RUUD. Tip #16: On Vs. Auto


Efficiency Ratios
Get tips and advice for your home from the expert professionals at RUUD. Tip #17: Efficiency Ratios


2nd Floor Heat
Get tips and advice for your home from the expert professionals at RUUD. Tip #18: 2nd Floor Heat


Better Air Filters
Get tips and advice for your home from the expert professionals at RUUD. Tip #19: Better Air Filters


Frozen Coils
Get tips and advice for your home from the expert professionals at RUUD. Tip #20: Frozen Coils
