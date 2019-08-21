This Texas home for sale comes with its own backyard racetrack

DALLAS, Texas -- Do you feel the need for speed? Then you might want to check out a house for sale near Dallas-Fort Worth that features a full-size racetrack in the backyard.The house, at 9120 Performance Ct., backs up to a full-scale, 1.7-mile racetrack at the Villas at MotorSport Ranch subdivision in the suburb of Cresson, four hours north of Houston. The property comes complete with an unobstructed, panoramic view of the track from a wrap-around balcony.But the view isn't the only aspect that would appeal to gearheads. The entire first floor of the house is outfitted with a six-car garage that includes two hydraulic lifts, race-deck flooring, built-in cabinets, a full bathroom, and a utility sink.