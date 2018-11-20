HOME & GARDEN

Realtor posts sexy photos of house to attract home buyers

EMBED </>More Videos

Realtor posts sexy photos of house to attract home buyers

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
One realtor went to the extreme to make sure people noticed a house listing in Conroe.

"Because we weren't getting any traffic. We needed to do something that was out there, and really pushing the envelope," realtor Kristin Gyldenege said.

The post included pictures of two fitness models wearing underwear and posing in different areas of the home.

"I wanted people to see the listing. I wanted traffic," Gyldenege said.

She received a lot of traffic from the listing, mostly positive, but some negative.

The angry comments eventually made its way to the Houston Association of Realtors, which removed the "sexy" photos from their website.

Gyldenege is proud of her creativity, but many realtors we talked to were shocked by the listing, and pointed out that the suggestive photos may turn off some buyers.

"We really want to be a little more professional. Professional photography, so we can appeal to anyone who may be interested in a home. So we wouldn't turn away different people," a local realtor said.

Gyldenege says until the Conroe home is sold, there's no such thing as bad publicity.

"When I found out I had 100 complaints, I'm like 'Sweet, that's like 10,000 people that have seen it,'" Gyldenege said.

Follow Miya Shay on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
homereal estatephotosConroe
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HOME & GARDEN
Going away? Deputies and cops will watch your home
Tips for controlling pests in and around your home
Turn to Ted: Messy mystery leads to park cleanup
BLUE DOOR BATTLE: Widow at odds with Katy HOA
More Home & Garden
Top Stories
HORSE DRAGGED: Video captures truck yanking animal
$30,000 in donations for struggling family now in limbo
CDC: Do not eat romaine lettuce
Houston restaurants begin tossing romaine lettuce after alert
Life with the migrant caravan in Tijuana, Mexico
Black Friday shoppers line up at Best Buy in the Woodlands
Chilling new details revealed in missing woman investigation
UNSOLVED MURDERS: Renewed search for local couple's killer
Show More
SOCIAL EMERGENCY?! Users say Instagram, Facebook are down
6 students from all-boys school arrested on sex charges
Texas groups urge Whataburger to stop using Styrofoam cups
7-year-old becomes police officer after fight with cancer
Dad offered girl as child bride to highest bidder
More News