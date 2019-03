EMBED >More News Videos Chelsey Hernandez explains cheap and easy do-it-yourself hacks that will make spring cleaning a breeze.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Prepping your A/C units now to run efficiently can save you money and energy before the spring-time temperatures turn into summer heat.Chelsey Hernandez spoke with someone at John Moore who says you have to pay close attention to both the inside and outside units and inspect the outside one at least twice a month and remove loose debris.Also, make sure that standing vegetation surrounding your unit isn't within two feet of it. This allows your unit to pull in the air it needs to control the temperatures in your home.Watch the video above for more information.