Officials urge neighbors to check storm drains after big screen TV found in drain

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A neighborhood hit hard by Hurricane Harvey can't believe a big screen TV was thrown into the system meant to protect them from another storm."I mean, clothes, backpack, bags, whatever, but I've never seen anything as big as a TV in a storm drain," Houston resident Maureen Howard said.A Greensbrook Place neighbor in northeast Harris County contacted Eyewitness News after someone shared the TV discovery to social media. A neighbor said it was reported, but Harris County Precinct One said it has no record of it.A few hours after we showed Commissioner Rodney Ellis' office the TV, it was removed from the drain."That's good," Howard said." I would hope that they make sure all the drains in our area and all around Houston are clear of debris like that."Crews aren't sure how the TV got in the drain. It could've come from debris piles left by Hurricane Harvey, or someone could've dumped the device."That is not an easy way to get rid of trash, and you are actually putting other people in harm's way, and how would you feel if it was your neighborhood? You have to think about the people around you," Houston resident Jennise Johnson said.Precinct One sent Eyewitness News a statement regarding the TV discovery: