A Houston group is changing the lives of families in need, starting with their surroundings.
Dwell with Dignity is a non-profit that provides free home makeovers to deserving families. Originally started in Dallas, local designers are now creating a chapter here in Houston.
ABC13 & You caught up to Houston mom Arica Bibbs, who received an incredible surprise from Dwell with Dignity.
'Dwell with Dignity' gives families in need their dream homes
ABC13 & YOU
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News