2 men shot and 1 assaulted in violent home invasion on Houston's east end

Eastside officers are on a shooting at 7100 Avenue Q. Two males were transported to an area hospital. #hounews CC9 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 21, 2022

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two people were shot and one person was assaulted in a violent home invasion on Houston's east end overnight.According to Houston police three people were inside a home in the 7100 block of Avenue Q just before 3:30 a.m. Friday when several suspects barged in and opened fire.Two men were shot, police said, one in the head and one in the chest. They were rushed to the hospital in critical condition and both underwent surgery.A third man was hit in the head and sustained non-life threatening injuries, family members said.ABC13 crews saw officers putting evidence markers by at least 10 shell casings at the scene.Family told ABC13 they were able to look inside the home, where they saw a gruesome scene.Now, the search is on for the gunmen. Investigators did not have a description of the suspects.