Video shows 2 men posing as workers to break into Sugar Land home

Video shows burglars posing as workers in Sugar Land

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) -- Two men were caught on camera posing as workers to break into a home in Sugar Land on Thursday, police said.

At about 7 p.m., a witness called police after seeing people in reflective vests enter the back yard of a home at the 6200 block of Falls Ridge Court and force their way into the door, investigators said.


Police say the suspects stole cash and other personal items from the home.

Surveillance video shows a silver, four-door Chevrolet sedan with dark tinted windows that police believe to be the getaway vehicle.

Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to call Fort Bend Crime Stoppers at (281) 342-TIPS.
