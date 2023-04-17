Hollywood writers union members authorize strike if studio talks fail

Members of the Writers Guild of America began voting on whether to authorize the union to call a strike if labor talks with Hollywood studios break down.

LOS ANGELES -- Members of the Writers Guild of America have voted overwhelmingly in favor of allowing union leadership to call a strike if talks with Hollywood studios fail.

The strike-authorization vote passed with 97.85% of members in favor, WGA leaders announced Monday.

"Writers are ready for a deal from the studios that allows writers to share in the success of the content they create and build a stable life," the WGA tweeted upon announcing the vote results.

The union representing Hollywood writers is pushing for increases in pay and residuals, particularly over streaming content.

The current contract expires in May and the authorization vote means union leaders have the discretion to call a strike after that time if they feel the talks with the producers have stalled.

Talks are continuing between the WGA and the studios, represented by the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers.

A previous statement from the AMPTP read: "The AMPTP companies approach this negotiation and the ones to follow with the long-term health and stability of the industry as our priority. We are all partners in charting the future of our business together and fully committed to reaching a mutually beneficial deal with each of our bargaining partners. The goal is to keep production active so that all of us can continue working and continue to deliver to consumers the best entertainment product available in the world."

The last WGA strike lasted 100 days in 2007-08 and cost the Southern California economy an estimated $2 billion to $3 billion as film and television production shut down.