Burglars tear hole in Katy grocery store

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County Sheriff's Deputies discovered a hole in the back of the La Michoacana grocery store at 6845 Fry Rd. early Tuesday morning after a suspicious person call.District four deputies responded to the call and observed two males by the hole.They detained one of the suspects and found burglary tools and a gun in his possession.The other suspect fled the scene and has not been found.Deputies say charges were filed against both suspects.