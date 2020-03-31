Burglars tear hole in Katy grocery store

District four deputies responded to the call and observed two males by the hole.
District 4 Night Shift responded to a suspicious person call at 6845 Fry Rd. Two males were observed by a hole in the back wall. One male was detained and found to have burglary tools and a gun on him. The other male fled the scene and was not found. Charges were filed. pic.twitter.com/9lB61n8aBX— Captain T. Shelton (@HCSO_D4Patrol) March 31, 2020
They detained one of the suspects and found burglary tools and a gun in his possession.
The other suspect fled the scene and has not been found.
Deputies say charges were filed against both suspects.