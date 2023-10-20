Foul play not believed to be involved after Hobby Airport worker found unresponsive, dies

HPD believes the woman suffered a 'severe laceration' to her arm while she was away from work, though autopsy results are pending.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation into a worker's death is underway after she was found unresponsive at Hobby Airport on Thursday.

The Houston Police Department found the 35-year-old woman in the airport's breakroom after receiving a suspicious person call at about 3:20 a.m.

Authorities believe the woman had suffered a "severe laceration to her arm" while she was away from work.

The woman was reportedly transported to the hospital and died several hours later.

HPD said that based on a preliminary investigation, no foul play is suspected.

An autopsy will determine the woman's cause of death.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600.