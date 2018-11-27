EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3409327" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A race car narrowly misses hitting the crowd after a wreck in North Carolina.

YouTube video shows the demolition of a parking garage at Corporate Plaza on Kirby near the Southwest Freeway.

If you're afraid of heights, look away.A heart-stopping video is going viral, with people literally holding their breath and holding out hope right along with an American tourist.Chris Gursky, of Florida, is on his first day of vacation in Switzerland. He goes hang gliding for the very first time, and ends up hanging on for dear life because his pilot forgot to attach his harness.Video shows the moment they take flight, as he and the pilot both quickly realize there's a major problem."During was like time stood still, just looking for a handhold, looking for somewhere to hold onto and wondering what the heck is going on," Gursky said.As he jokes about the nice views, he's holding on with a death grip, barely able to hold on with just one hand.The instructor tries to make an early landing, but he winds up piloting with one hand, trying to hold Gursky with the other.As the pilot wrestles to hold onto Gursky, he can't control the glider, so they both soar higher."I didn't have much grip left in me at all," Gursky said. "My hand was opening. I was slipping... I was just trying to stay calm, trying to hold on for dear life. I looked down once and I thought to myself: 'This is it. I'm going to fall to my death - I'm a goner.'"After the four longest minutes of his life, they made it close to the ground and Gursky was able to let go and land on the ground, cruising at about 45 miles an hour.The 54-year-old broke a wrist and ended up with seven screws and a titanium plate in it. He also tore a bicep and hurt his left shoulder.However, Gursky says he's not mad at the pilot. He says it was a mistake, they got down safely, and he added: "If I had the chance to fly with him again, I would."