COVID-19 delays completion of HISD elementary school rebuilds

HOUSTON, Texas -- Two area elementary schools that were expected to be ready in June have been pushed back to August because of a shortage of workers amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Houston ISD officials said.Kolter and Braeburn elementary schools, located at 9710 Runnymeade Drive and 7707 Rampart St., Houston, respectively, are being completely rebuilt because of Hurricane Harvey damage. Two other rebuilding projects in the district were also affected, with Scarborough and Mitchell elementaries also delayed."We know these four school communities are eager to move into their new schools," HISD Construction Services Officer Derrick Sanders said in a news release. "As we address these challenges, we will continue to work in a manner that ensures everyone's health and safety while also resulting in schools that inspire pride in these communities."Construction on the schools began in 2018.Kolter's new $23 million building will be able to house up to 650 students. Braeburn is a $30 million project, capable of holding 900 students. The projects are not funded by the 2012 bond but rather from district operations reserves and tax increment reinvestment zone funds, according to the district.