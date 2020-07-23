HISD looking for college student mentors to help teachers with online education

Education

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Are you a current college student looking to earn extra money? Houston ISD and the non-profit iEducate are currently looking for mentors to work with elementary students this upcoming school year.

The program has been ongoing for seven years and the district selects specific schools in need of the mentoring help.

"This is a great opportunity for our graduates to come back and do meaningful work," said David Johnston, HISD Superintendent of College Readiness.

This year, the mentoring will be happening virtually due to COVID-19.

SEE ALSO: HISD to begin 2020-2021 academic school year online for 6 weeks

Mentors who qualify will be hired for a part-time position that will pay $12 per hour and will include tasks such as assisting teachers in a virtual classroom, assisting students and contacting parents for additional school support.

"The teachers, of course, are there and they are doing their best to reach all of their students, but they have so many different families who have different needs," said Alexis Elafros of iEducate.

The program is currently accepting applications and is trying to make placements as soon as possible.

You can apply to be a mentor at ideucateusa.org.

Requirements are that you must:
  • Be a U.S. citizen, permanent resident, or eligible for work
  • Be a currently enrolled college student with a 3.0+ GPA
  • Be able to commit at least 10 hours per week during the 8 a.m.-4 p.m. time window
  • Have a schedule with at least two mornings and/or afternoons free Monday-Friday


