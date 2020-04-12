Chef-owner of Houston Indian restaurant accidentally forwards calls to local student

HOUSTON, Texas -- And now for something completely different: a restaurant story that has (almost) nothing to do with the coronavirus. The tale connects one of Houston's best restaurants with a well-connected college freshman.At the end of service on March 29, Kaiser Lashkari, chef-owner of acclaimed Houston restaurant, Himalaya, forwards the restaurant's phone number to his personal cell phone. Himalaya is closed on Mondays, but Lashkari still needs to be able to receive catering orders, answer questions, that sort of thing.It's a sequence he's done hundreds of times, but, exhausted after what had been one of the most emotionally trying weeks of his long career, he entered the wrong number.