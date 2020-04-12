Society

Chef-owner of Houston Indian restaurant accidentally forwards calls to local student

HOUSTON, Texas -- And now for something completely different: a restaurant story that has (almost) nothing to do with the coronavirus. The tale connects one of Houston's best restaurants with a well-connected college freshman.

At the end of service on March 29, Kaiser Lashkari, chef-owner of acclaimed Houston restaurant, Himalaya, forwards the restaurant's phone number to his personal cell phone. Himalaya is closed on Mondays, but Lashkari still needs to be able to receive catering orders, answer questions, that sort of thing.

It's a sequence he's done hundreds of times, but, exhausted after what had been one of the most emotionally trying weeks of his long career, he entered the wrong number.

For more on this story visit our partners at Culturemap.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonfunny videotelephoneindiarestaurantaccidenthouston culturemap
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
1st Harris Co. inmate death from COVID-19 confirmed
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
'First-of-its-kind' event planned for Houston-area HS seniors
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
Show More
Body shop giving away free car to single mom on Mother's Day
Future of retail to include major shifts due to pandemic
Thank you nurses!
YESPrep celebrates seniors with parades
Blue Angels fly over Houston for COVID-19 frontline workers
More TOP STORIES News