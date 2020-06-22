H-E-B recalls juice brand for possible milk allergens

H-E-B is issuing a voluntary recall of Hill Country Fare juice drinks due to a potential milk allergen.
The recalled products include gallon-sizes of pink lemonade, citrus punch, fruit punch, and grape juice.
"People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products," H-E-B said in a statement. "The affected products were shipped to H-E-B stores in Texas and Mexico, and Joe V's and Mi Tienda stores."
The company noted that the recall does not impact Central Market stores.
Customers can check the UPC codes of affected products online.
All affected product has been removed from store shelves and there have been no reported illnesses related to the recall, H-E-B says.
Recalled products can be returned to H-E-B stores for a refund.
