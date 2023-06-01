Cyclist hit and killed by vehicle along Highway 6 in NW Harris County, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities confirmed a cyclist is dead after they say he was hit by a vehicle in northwest Harris County Thursday evening.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said the man was struck along Highway 6 and Forest Trails Drive in the Copperfield area just after 5 p.m.

The crash prompted the closure of all southbound lanes of the highway near West Road.

SkyEye flew over the scene, where a red SUV could be seen with extensive damage to its front bumper and windshield.

HCSO first said the man hit was taken to the hospital, but later announced he was confirmed dead at the scene.

The driver that hit the cyclist reportedly stayed at the scene.

It's unclear if the driver will face any charges.