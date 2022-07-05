mass shooting

Shooting survivors describe seeing alleged gunman on roof during Highland Park 4th of July parade

"All I could say to myself was, 'This isn't real,'" Abby Brosio said.
By Kevin Shalvey and Jon Haworth
EMBED <>More Videos

Highland Park 4th of July parade shooting survivors speak out

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. -- As Abby Brosio stood with her father-in-law watching the Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois, on Monday morning, a hail of bullets began to fly from top of the building directly across the street.

"I remember looking around to try to figure out where the sound was coming from," Brosio told "Good Morning America" on Tuesday morning. "And I, in fact, looked up at the neighboring business across the street and saw the shooter on the roof and I just screamed that it was a shooter."

She said she saw "long hair and a gun." As she turned to pull her 1-year-old daughter and 3-year-old son into Gearhead Outfitters, a store managed by her husband, Tony, she was grazed by a bullet, she said.

Her father-in-law was shot in the leg, she said.

MORE: Grandfather, lifelong synagogue member among parade shooting victims
EMBED More News Videos

Highland Park parade shooting victims range in age from 8 to 85, as family said Nicholas Toledo and Jacki Sundheim were among those killed.



Six people were killed and more than 24 others were injured in Monday's mass shooting in Highland Park, a suburb north of Chicago, according to officials. Police said on Monday they took into custody a 22-year-old person of interest, Robert "Bobby" Crimo III, in connection with the incident.

Tony Brosio was inside Gearhead Outfitters as the shooting began. As parade spectators rushed the store, looking to take cover, he helped coordinate. Video from inside the store shows crowds running inside. Some stumble, others glance behind them.

"We were just trying to get as many people as we possibly could inside," he told "GMA" on Tuesday. "Like I said, it was just instinct."

WATCH: Video captures moment police take person of interest into custody
EMBED More News Videos

Video shows a person of interest in the Highland Park parade shooting being placed into custody after a brief chase.



Both the Brosios had the feeling that it "could never happen" to them that they'd be in an active shooting situation, he said.

"You alway have that, 'It could never happen here,'" he said. "It just did."

"It was like a dream. All I could say to myself was, 'This isn't real,'" Abby said.

As Abby and her father-in-law reached the safety of Gearhead Outfitters, she realized that they'd both been hit by bullets, she said. Both were taken to a local hospital and later released, she said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
illinois4th of julyparademass shootingactive shooteru.s. & worldsurvivor story
Copyright © 2022 ABC News Internet Ventures.
MASS SHOOTING
July 4 parade shooting leaves 6 dead, 30 hurt; man detained
Highland Park parade shooting victims range in age from 8 to 85
Motive likely not terror-related in Copenhagen mall shooting
3 dead, 3 critically wounded in Copenhagen shopping mall shooting
TOP STORIES
Neighbor kills man accused of shooting mom, Harris Co. deputies say
Brittney Griner writes letter to Pres. Biden pleading for his help
July 4 parade shooting leaves 6 dead, 30 hurt; man detained
Dangerous heat through the week
Man accused of kidnapping, killing woman seeks murder charge dismissal
2 police officers shot during July 4th festivities in Philadelphia
28-year-old San Antonio man drowns in Lake Conroe, officials say
Show More
Highland Park parade shooting victims range in age from 8 to 85
2 14-year-old girls from Central Texas at center of Amber Alert
25 acres of land burned after grass fire near Spring Cypress
Who killed Ashod Williams: Police need help finding his killer
Site of drive-by shooting has history of violence, data shows
More TOP STORIES News