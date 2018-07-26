High school football player dies during summer workout

EMBED </>More Videos

High school football player dies during workout. (KTRK)

FEDERAL WAY, Washington --
Family and friends are remembering a 15-year-old high school football player who suddenly died during summer conditioning.

Teammates of Allen Harris say they were working out in the afternoon, when he collapsed.

According to the medical examiner, Harris died of an undiagnosed heart condition called Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy.

That's a condition where the heart muscle is thicker than usual, which makes blood flow difficult.

Most people with it don't show any symptoms.

Friends told KCPQ Harris loved to dance. He spent countless hours practicing Samoan dancing with his school's Pacific Islanders Club.

Harris' friends also said he had a heart of gold.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldstudent diesworkoutfootballWashington
Top Stories
Teen charged in DWI crash expected to face judge
Officials trying to trace alcohol after teens killed in crash
High-risk sex offender wanted after escaping halfway house
Woo! Astros fans wait hours to get rare Josh Reddick bobblehead
Man caught on video sucker punching Boost Mobile employee
Get a free Auntie Anne's pretzel through July 30
Mom out 300 ounces of breastmilk after USPS destroyed it
Teen infected with hookworms after walking on Florida beach
Show More
Third suspect arrested in rapper XXXTentacion's slaying
Breastfeeding mom: Doctor told me to cover up in his office
Radio hosts face heat over 'turban man' comments about state AG
Deputy constables chasing suspect near San Jacinto River
Baby dies at San Antonio daycare after choking on his vomit
More News