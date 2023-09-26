Big performances and wins highlight week 5 of Greater Houston area high school football games

High school football across the Greater Houston area brings big wins and performances as some fight for district titles.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Big performances and wins highlight week five in high school football as student-athletes opened district play in the Houston area.

Lamar vs. Heights

In Houston ISD, Lamar High School improved to 5-0 with a 36-8 win over the Heights High School. One-hundred and forty of Jordan Reaves' 309 yards passing went to Justin Howard. Howard scored two touchdowns, Reaves threw for three scores and added one on the ground. The Texans are off to their best start in 10 years.

Lake Creek vs. Randle

Montgomery ISD's Lake Creek High hands Lamar Consolidated ISD's Dr. Thomas E. Randle High School its first loss of the season. At 14 years old, Randle freshman Landen Williams-Callis was offered a scholarship by Georgia earlier in the day, and he went on to rush for just under 200 yards in the game.

Creek's Tyvonn Byars is solid as always, scoring three touchdowns. Lake Creek improves to 5-0 on the season. The Lions play rivals in Montgomery ISD next week.

Tomball Memorial vs. Klein Cain

The endzone was at the end of the rainbow for Tomball Memorial High School.

The Wildcats stay untouched, beating Klein Cain High School, 79-33. Memorial outscored their opponents 57-12 so far in the first four games. Junior quarterback Aiden Martin accounts for seven touchdowns while the Wildcats scored in every phase of the game.

Tomball Memorial improves to 4-0

District 21-6A play

C.E. King, North Shore, Atascocita, and Summer Creek high schools are all in District 21-6A and all undefeated so far this season. King needed overtime to beat Humble. The Panthers face North Shore on Friday night.

Pearland vs. Shadow Creek

Pearland beats previously unbeaten Shadow Creek. Running back LaDamion McDowell scored a couple of touchdowns on the ground. Credit definitely goes out to the Oilers' defense, who had six sacks on the night. Pearland next hosts Elsik.

Speaking of Elsik - shoutout out to Head Coach Shea Rodriguez and his staff. They have the Rams off to a 3-1 start on the season with a 26-21 win over Strake Jesuit.

Klein ISD

Klein Collins opens their district title defense with a 33-7 win over Klein Oak. Senior quarterback Tucker Parks accounts for three touchdowns. Michael Wilson ran for 139 yards and a score.

Randall Jackson adds a special teams fumble recovery on a bad snap for Collins. Tigers host Waller then at Tomball Memorial in two weeks.

Magnolia ISD

Magnolia West improved to 2-0 in the district. The Mustangs really turned it up on defense. West's defense sacked the quarterback five times. Stanford-commit linebacker Sam Mattingly, had a team-high 11 tackles, including nine unassisted. Magnolia West plays Foster, Magnolia, then at Fulshear in three weeks.