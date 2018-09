A child was found wandering the lanes of the Eastex Freeway in northeast Houston Saturday morning, officials say.A public information officer with the Houston fire department says a 3-year-old girl was found at around 5:27 a.m. wandering by herself in the HOV lane of Highway 59 near Laura Koppe.The child was dropped off at the Houston Fire Station 34. She was then transferred to Harris County Protective Services by Houston police.