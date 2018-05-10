A woman looking for love is now the latest victim of a man becoming known as the Dine and Dash Dater. He has a history of dating women, ordering expensive food and drinks and leaving the lady with the bill.Paul Gonzales, 45, reportedly told his date he was going to get his cell phone charger and he never came back.Apparently, Gonzales has a history of dating women, ordering expensive food and drinks, and leaving the lady with the bill.The woman says she met Gonzales on a dating app."He ordered a salad with shrimp, a filet mignon. Yes, he went all out," she said.She was left with $130 bill. There is no word on Gonzales' whereabouts.