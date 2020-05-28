Missing the Hermann Park mini train? Now you can catch a virtual ride for free

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- You can now take a leisurely ride on the Hermann Park mini train without leaving your home.
The Hermann Park Conservancy posted the train ride, in its entirety, on YouTube.
The Hermann Park train has been delighting riders of all ages for more than 60 years. The 15-minute ride takes you around several landmarks, including the Sam Houston statue, the reflection pool and the tunnel by Houston artist Trenton Doyle Hancock.
The video also includes fun facts about the park as you ride along.
Check out the free virtual ride by clicking here.
