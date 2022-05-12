Heights HS temporarily locked down after student shot in parking lot, school tells parents

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Heights High School student was taken to the hospital Thursday afternoon after what the school says was a shooting in an outdoor parking area.Principal Wendy Hampton informed Heights High parents through a message, saying no other students were hurt and the building is secure.The campus was placed on a temporary lockdown as a precautionary measure while police investigate the shooting, Hampton's message read.Houston ISD stated the incident was described to officials as a discharge of a firearm at about 1:15 p.m.The incident didn't impact dismissal times, but additional police patrols were called.Authorities did not immediately disclose whether anyone was being sought or taken into custody.