Heights HS temporarily locked down after student shot in parking lot, school tells parents

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Heights High School student was taken to the hospital Thursday afternoon after what the school says was a shooting in an outdoor parking area.
Principal Wendy Hampton informed Heights High parents through a message, saying no other students were hurt and the building is secure.
The campus was placed on a temporary lockdown as a precautionary measure while police investigate the shooting, Hampton's message read.
Houston ISD stated the incident was described to officials as a discharge of a firearm at about 1:15 p.m.
The incident didn't impact dismissal times, but additional police patrols were called.
Authorities did not immediately disclose whether anyone was being sought or taken into custody.
This is a developing story. All updates can be found in this article and on ABC13 Houston's 24/7 Streaming Channel.
