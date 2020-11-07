Two grocery store chains with a large presence in the Houston area are placing limits on some purchases again.
Kroger and H-E-B have placed restrictions on items like toilet paper, paper towels, disinfectants and in some cases, even hand soap.
Research firm IRI reports about 19% of paper products and 16% of household cleaners were out of stock in many places last week.
The new restrictions were placed in hopes of preventing another round of hoarding.
Earlier this year, supermarkets around the country placed restrictions on a variety of items customers could buy as the coronavirus pandemic impacted supply chains worldwide.
You can find H-E-B product purchase limits here.
Grocery stores begin limiting purchases again
CORONAVIRUS TEXAS
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More