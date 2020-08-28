Weather service urges safety during return of summer heat

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The National Weather Service told people in Houston and Galveston Friday to be safe as heat indices reached into the 100s.At 10 a.m., heat index values reached 109 in Galveston and 106 at Hobby Airport, according to NWS observations and were expected to rise throughout the day.Heat is one of the leading weather-related causes of death in the United States, resulting in hundreds of deaths each year, according to the NWS. Forecasters also said to never leave a toddler or pet in a locked car. So far, 19 toddlers have died in hot cars in 2020, according to statistics from the weather service.The NWS also said limit your time spent outside. Children, seniors and anyone with health problems are advised to stay in a cool place. If you have to be outside, wear lightweight clothing and drink plenty of water.