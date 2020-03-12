Coronavirus

Memorial Hermann employees test negative for COVID-19

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Amid the rapid growth of COVID-19, testing groups have begun at area-businesses and local hospitals.

Memorial Hermann hospital said 11 of its healthcare workers were in direct contact with a patient who tested positive for COVID-19.

The workers were asked to self-quarantine for 14 days while being tested and monitored after one began showing minor symptoms.

The hospital said that each test came back negative. Although no one received a positive test, each of them will have to be monitored again before returning to work.

"We want to confirm for you that the initial tests of the potentially exposed healthcare workers have all come back negative. As precautionary measure and consistent with the recommendations from the public health department, we are testing the healthcare workers again before their return to work."


Map of COVID-19 cases across the US, updated as confirmed by CDC
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshoustonhealthcoronavirushospital
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
Show More
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
Some restaurants struggling with opening at 25 percent capacity
Dave Ward surprised with 81st birthday parade!
'First-of-its-kind' event planned for Houston-area HS seniors
More TOP STORIES News