Memorial Hermann employees test negative for COVID-19

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Amid the rapid growth of COVID-19, testing groups have begun at area-businesses and local hospitals.Memorial Hermann hospital said 11 of its healthcare workers were in direct contact with a patient who tested positive for COVID-19.The workers were asked to self-quarantine for 14 days while being tested and monitored after one began showing minor symptoms.The hospital said that each test came back negative. Although no one received a positive test, each of them will have to be monitored again before returning to work.