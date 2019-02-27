HEALTH WATCH

You might live longer in these Houston area neighborhoods

WHERE YOU LIVE MATTERS: A new map reveals which Texas zip codes are best for life expectancy and which are below average. (Shutterstock)

If you want to live a long life, you might want to take up residence in The Heights.

Researchers at UT Southwestern Medical Center said they have calculated life expectancy for the first time down to both zip code and county levels in Texas.

A new interactive mapping tool allows users to see average life expectancy for their area by gender and race/ethnicity.

The Westfield area (zip code 77073) tops the Houston's average life expectancy list with 90.9 years for women and 88.7 years for men.

The Heights area (zip code 77007) also saw a high life expectancy, based on the research data, with 90.6 years for women and 88.1 years for men.

Outside of Houston, towns like Sugar Land and Pecan Grove in Fort Bend County, Arcola in Brazoria County, and Beach City in Chambers County all had higher than average life expectancy.

Within Harris County, county-level life expectancy was 78.9 years.

According to the research, Hispanic life expectancy was found to be three years longer than white life expectancy and almost six years longer than life expectancy than black Texans.

The study also found white, Hispanic and black women had longer life expectancies than men of all races throughout the state of Texas.

Read more on UT Southwestern's Texas life expectancy study here.
