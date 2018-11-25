A Texas woman who suffered brain damage after receiving plastic surgery in Mexico has died, according to her family.
Laura Avila's sister, Angie Avila shared the news on Facebook that Laura died Saturday morning around 8:20 a.m. "She's the love of my life and I know she will continue to watch over me and guide me just as she always has," Angie said in her post.
In late October, 36-year-old Laura traveled south to Juarez, Mexico for surgery.
According to the family, Laura suffered complications from the injection of anesthesia and was rushed to a nearby hospital where she remained until she was transferred to a hospital in El Paso.
