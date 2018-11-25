HEALTH & FITNESS

Texas woman dies after suffering brain damage during plastic surgery in Mexico, family says

EMBED </>More Videos

Laura Avila had traveled south to Mexico for surgery in October, but things turned complicated when the anesthesia traveled up to her brain.

A Texas woman who suffered brain damage after receiving plastic surgery in Mexico has died, according to her family.

Laura Avila's sister, Angie Avila shared the news on Facebook that Laura died Saturday morning around 8:20 a.m. "She's the love of my life and I know she will continue to watch over me and guide me just as she always has," Angie said in her post.
RELATED: Woman suffers brain damage after undergoing plastic surgery in Mexico, family says

In late October, 36-year-old Laura traveled south to Juarez, Mexico for surgery.

According to the family, Laura suffered complications from the injection of anesthesia and was rushed to a nearby hospital where she remained until she was transferred to a hospital in El Paso.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthplastic surgerysurgeryTexas
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
2 new treatments to get the body you want without the work
Woman carrying twins and battling leukemia in need of donor
Military mom leaves hospital after beating cancer
Symptoms, prevention and other things to know about E. coli
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Camp Fire, deadliest in California history, is 100% contained
49ers release Reuben Foster after domestic violence arrest
Texas A&M, LSU play 7 overtimes until Aggies win
FROM SPRING TO WINTER
Model and actress Kim Porter laid to rest
20 vehicles involved in massive pile-up crash on I-70
Brawl erupts during high school basketball game
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Westheimer
Show More
CRASH CAM: Some of the worst drivers in Texas
Ray Hill, Houston icon and civil rights activist, dies at 78
Recovery continues 2 years after HS football brain injury
Trapped bear rescued from drowning
Even during dark times, McNair's family stayed by his side
More News