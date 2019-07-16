feel good

Woman accidentally breaks 'cancer-free' bell in excitement over defeat of breast cancer

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It's a significant moment for anyone to 'ring the bell' as they finish treatment for cancer, but this may be the most excited reaction yet.

Darla Jaye says she was so excited to finish her last round of radiation for breast cancer at Harris Health Systems that she literally broke the bell.

New video shows Jaye gleefully ringing the bell until she accidentally flings the clapper to the floor.

Jaye can be seen laughing as she peeks underneath the bell to find a way to reattach the clapper.

She said, "I looked forward to this day since February."

SEE ALSO: Woman joyfully celebrates after all-clear from breast cancer

The tradition of ringing a bell following cancer treatment has been around for at least two decades, when it was introduced at MD Anderson Cancer Center in 1996.

Patients who finish treatment mark the occasion by making a loud noise, symbolizing the restoration of balance, harmony and life energy.

U.S. Navy Rear Admiral Irve Le Moyne, a patient with head and neck cancer, installed the very first brass bell at MD Anderson.

RELATED: Celebration bells are ringing at Texas Children's Cancer Center
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessharris countybreast cancersocietycancerfeel good
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FEEL GOOD
Boy starts lemonade stand to take mom on date after dad's death
'You're my hero': Eagles fan shares emotional moment with Carson Wentz
9-year-old rings bell after defeating ovarian cancer
Animal shelter asks Area 51 raiders to 'storm our shelter'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
Show More
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
Splash around this weekend in Galveston's clear blue water
More TOP STORIES News