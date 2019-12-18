Whooping cough outbreak forces Houston Catholic school to close until January

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4112093" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> What to know about whooping cough

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A whooping cough outbreak has closed St. Theresa Catholic School near Memorial Park early.Parents received a letter on Dec. 11 that the school and day care would be closed until Jan. 6 after several confirmed cases.According to a statement from the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston, the school notified the community of the first confirmed case on Dec. 4. The case was then reported immediately to the Texas Department of State Health Services to investigate.The archdiocese also said all of St. Theresa's students are vaccinated, and it's working closely with the Houston Health Department.This is the archdiocese's full statement:Whooping cough can affect people of all ages but it can be very serious, even deadly, for babies less than one year old.Many babies are infected by older siblings, parents, or caregivers who might not even know they have the disease.In its early stages, whooping cough appears to be nothing more than the common cold. But as it develops, the coughing fits can be so severe that patients can't eat or sleep normally.Some even break their ribs from coughing."Whooping cough is becoming more common unfortunately, probably for a variety of reasons. Maybe declining vaccination rates or waning immunity from our previous vaccines, so that's why we're encouraging our adults to get vaccinated at least once in their adult life and actually pregnant women are encouraged to get a tetanus and whooping cough vaccine in their third trimester of pregnancy," said Dr. Tina Ardon with the Mayo Clinic.Doctors say the highly contagious disease is spread through coughing, sneezing, or spending a lot of time near someone.