Where some COVID-19 patients visited in Houston area

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the Houston-area continues to rise, many residents are becoming fearful of being contaminated while out in public.On Monday, Harris County officials ordered a mandatory shutdown of all bars and nightclubs to maintain social distancing. Restaurants have also been ordered to limit its services to drive-thru and delivery only.It's leaving some residents wondering: Where have some of the patients with a confirmed or presumptive case of COVID-19 visited in the Houston area? Here's what we know:Four people who have tested positive for COVID-19 visited the same tent at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Barbecue Cookoff last month, according to organizers.Two cases from Brazoria County, one case of a Patton Village police officer in Montgomery County, and a case from Galveston County were people who visited the Latino Peace Officer's Association tent, known at the cook-off as the "LPOA Roadkill Cafe," according to LPOA spokesperson Roy Gaivey.According to an email sent to members obtained by ABC13, the gym chain said an individual who recently visited the Greenway Club on March 7 has since been diagnosed with a presumptive case of COVID-19.On March 7, Harris County Public Health released a statement saying one of the people who tested positive in the Houston-area coronavirus cases may have visited the church at St. Cecilia's School in west Houston.The following day, St. Cecilia Catholic School released a message saying an individual who tested positive for the coronavirus had attended mass on Wednesday, Feb. 26 around 5:30 p.m."We were informed that the individual sat in the last pew on the left side of the church," the press release stated.Reported on March 12, Harris County said a man between the ages of 40 and 50 from the northwest part of Harris County has a presumptive positive case of COVID-19. Officials stated it informed Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Spring about possible exposure to the case.