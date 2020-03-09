Health & Fitness

Here's how you can supercharge your immune system against any virus

By
There's no cure for the Coronavirus or the flu, but there are a few simple things you can do to supercharge your immune system.

Some of the best foods to boost body defenses are garlic and ginger. They don't fight the flu or Coronavirus, but they can boost the cells in your body that do.

Avoid foods with sugar. Sugar can weaken the immune system.

It seems obvious, but get plenty of sleep. Sleep is when your body performs preventive maintenance. Getting less than seven hours - even by one or two hours - can limit your body's ability to heal.

Get sun. Vitamin D has been linked to lower rates of illness. You can take supplemental vitamin D if needed.

Immunity is also linked to the gut. Try probiotics, powdered greens and Elderberry, which is an ancient remedy that's back as a hot new trend among immunity supplements.

Doctors say Elderberry teas, syrups and lozenges can reduce the severity of symptoms, but they are not an replacement for a flu shot.

Twenty minutes of daily exercise can prime the immune system. Movement produces more white blood cells which kill bacteria and viruses.

Remember to stay calmly informed. Worrying can create stress within the body and that can weaken your immunity too. Before you take anything, check with your doctor.

Tackling Houston-area coronavirus myths

What to do if you think you have COVID-19 coronavirus symptoms

No masks but here are 100+ products that may help protect you against novel coronavirus germs

