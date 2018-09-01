house calls

UTHealth House Calls: Top ways Stem Cells impact your body

UTHealth House Calls
In an effort to educate the city on a variety of health topics, Mercedes-Benz Dealers of Greater Houston is teaming up with UTHealth in 2019, to bring you health-related House Calls! A series of live web chats, hosted at local Mercedes Benz dealerships, will cover different health categories that concern the surrounding communities.

Topic: Stem Cells
Host: Mercedes-Benz of The Woodlands

This "House Call" will touch on what Stem Cells are, how they can promote mental health, repair damage caused by strokes and what types of cells you have in your body! Learn how stem cells are the body's way of healing itself and more!
To learn more about Stem Cells, Click Here
EMBED More News Videos

UTHealth House Call #5: Stem Cells


EMBED More News Videos

UTHealth House Calls: Stem Cells



Have a question about Stem Cells? Ask them by using one of the options below:


MEET THE HOUSE CALL HEALTH EXPERTS

Sean I. Savitz, MD
Professor, Frank M. Yatsu, MD Chair in Neurology, and Director, The Institute for Stroke and Cerebrovascular Diseases at UTHealth. He is an internationally recognized leader in the advancement of stroke care and research, including the field of stem cell therapy. As director of UTHealth's Institute for Stroke and Cerebrovascular Diseases, Savitz inspires collaboration among all six of the university's schools and its clinical partners to address stroke, a leading cause of death and disability worldwide.As director of UTHealth's Institute for Stroke and Cerebrovascular Diseases, Savitz inspires collaboration among all six of the university's schools and its clinical partners to address stroke, a leading cause of death and disability worldwide.

SEE PREVIOUS HOUSE CALLS HERE




SEE ARCHIVED HOUSE CALLS




WATCH THE FACES OF UT HEALTH SPECIAL




Star Motor Cars
7000 Old Katy Rd. Houston, TX 77024
(713) 868-6800

Mercedes-Benz of Houston Greenway
3900 Southwest Fwy, Houston, TX 77027
(713) 489-2111

Mercedes-Benz of Houston North
17510 North Fwy, Houston, TX 77090
(281) 305-8970

Mercedes-Benz of West Houston
1025 Hwy 6, Houston, TX 77079
(281) 492-5800

Mercedes-Benz of The Woodlands
16917 Interstate 45 South, The Woodlands, TX 77385
(936) 206-7500

Mercedes-Benz of Sugar Land
15625 Southwest Freeway, Sugar Land, TX 77478
(281) 207-1500

Mercedes Benz of Clear Lake
500 Gulf Fwy S, League City, TX 77573
(855) 720-4196
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshoustonhealthcheckwomen and healthseniorssenior citizensaginghouse callsstem cell research
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOUSE CALLS
SPONSORED: UTHealth House Calls presented by Mercedes-Benz Dealers of Greater Houston
UTHealth House Calls sponsored by Mercedes-Benz Dealers of Greater Houston: Children's Health
SPONSORED: UTHealth House Calls presented by Mercedes-Benz Dealers of Greater Houston -Stem Cells
UTHealth House Calls sponsored by Mercedes-Benz Dealers of Greater Houston: May 16, Women's Health
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Protesters dangle from Fred Hartman Bridge in Baytown
A few downpours Thursday, eye on the Gulf this weekend
How to watch the Houston Democratic debate on ABC
Elizabeth Warren's date night at the original Ninfa's
Hurricane Ike: Storm that Galveston on September 12, 2008
13 Investigates: Who's funding 2019 Houston mayor race
Andrew Yang, Sen. Ted Cruz may have basketball battle in H-Town
Show More
Tropical depression likely to form in Gulf of Mexico
Houston Democratic debate: Road closures you need to know
Self-proclaimed psychic scams Houston woman out of $1.6M
Couple sues fertility clinic, says wrong sperm used to conceive baby
What the candidates' body language can tell you during debate
More TOP STORIES News