In an effort to educate the city on a variety of health topics, Mercedes-Benz Dealers of Greater Houston has teamed up with UTHealth to bring you health-related House Calls! Throughout the next several months, a series of live web chats, hosted at local Mercedes Benz dealerships, will touch on different health categories that concern the surrounding communities. You can join the conversation by submitting your questions and monitoring the web chats as they commence.
Web Chat: September 20
Topic: Nutrition
Host: Mercedes-Benz of West Houston
This "House Call" will explain how your diet affects your overall health. Good nutrition is essential for immune systems, energy level and more! To learn more about Nutrition, Click Here.
MEET THE HOUSE CALL HEALTH EXPERTS
Laura S. Moore, MEd, RD, LD
Director, Nourish Program
Michael and Susan Dell Center for Healthy Living
Dietetic Specialist
Department of Health Promotion & Behavioral Sciences
UTHealth School of Public Health
J. Wesley McWhorter, MS, RD, LD, CSCS
Nutritionist Supervisor
Michael and Susan Dell Center for Healthy Living
DrPH Student
Department of Health Promotion & Behavioral Sciences
UTHealth School of Public Health
