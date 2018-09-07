UTHealth House Calls presented by Mercedes-Benz Dealers of Greater Houston

HOUSE CALLS

In an effort to educate the city on a variety of health topics, Mercedes-Benz Dealers of Greater Houston has teamed up with UTHealth to bring you health-related House Calls! Throughout the next several months, a series of live web chats, hosted at local Mercedes Benz dealerships, will touch on different health categories that concern the surrounding communities. You can join the conversation by submitting your questions and monitoring the web chats as they commence.
Live Web Chat: September 6, 6:30pm on abc13.com
Topic: Back Pain
Host: Mercedes-Benz of Sugar Land

This "House Call" will offer advice on the causes of back pain and the warning signs of serious issues. See how you can prevent back pain with a few helpful tips and practices! To learn more about UTHealth, Click Here.

Meet Our House Call Guest Experts:
Mark L. Prasarn, MD
Mark Prasarn, Associate Professor and Director of Orthopedic Spine and Spine Trauma in the Department of Orthopedic Surgery at McGovern Medical School at UTHealth, specializes in the surgical care of complex spinal disorders and orthopedic trauma with a focus in spinal trauma, tumors, degenerative spinal disorders, revision spinal surgery, and complex fractures.



