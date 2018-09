UTHealth House Calls presented by Mercedes-Benz Dealers of Greater Houston

Live Web Chat: September 6, 6:30pm on abc13.com

Topic: Back Pain

Host: Mercedes-Benz of Sugar Land

Mark L. Prasarn, MD

In an effort to educate the city on a variety of health topics, Mercedes-Benz Dealers of Greater Houston has teamed up with UTHealth to bring you health-related House Calls! Throughout the next several months, a series of live web chats, hosted at local Mercedes Benz dealerships, will touch on different health categories that concern the surrounding communities. You can join the conversation by submitting your questions and monitoring the web chats as they commence.This "House Call" will offer advice on the causes of back pain and the warning signs of serious issues. See how you can prevent back pain with a few helpful tips and practices! To learn more about UTHealth, Click Here Mark Prasarn, Associate Professor and Director of Orthopedic Spine and Spine Trauma in the Department of Orthopedic Surgery at McGovern Medical School at UTHealth, specializes in the surgical care of complex spinal disorders and orthopedic trauma with a focus in spinal trauma, tumors, degenerative spinal disorders, revision spinal surgery, and complex fractures.7000 Old Katy Rd. Houston, TX 77024(713) 868-68003900 Southwest Fwy, Houston, TX 77027(713) 489-211117510 North Fwy, Houston, TX 77090(281) 305-89701025 Hwy 6, Houston, TX 77079(281) 492-580016917 Interstate 45 South, The Woodlands, TX 77385(936) 206-750015625 Southwest Freeway, Sugar Land, TX 77478(281) 207-1500500 Gulf Fwy S, League City, TX 77573(855) 720-4196