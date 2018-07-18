UTHealth House Calls: Sports Medicine

In an effort to educate the city on a variety of health topics, Mercedes-Benz Dealers of Greater Houston has teamed up with UTHealth to bring you health-related House Calls! Throughout the next several months, a series of live web chats, hosted at local Mercedes Benz dealerships, will touch on different health categories that concern the surrounding communities. You can join the conversation by submitting your questions and monitoring the web chats as they commence.
Live Web Chat July 19
Topic: Sports Medicine
Host: Mercedes-Benz of the Woodlands
Topic: Sports Medicine
Host: Mercedes-Benz of the Woodlands
This "House Call" will offer advice on how stay healthy as an athlete. Whether you're a professional or a weekend warrior, our experts will offer great practices and tips for keeping you at the top of your game! Also you can learn the symptoms of sports related injuries that can be hazardous to your health, like concussions. To learn more about sports medicine, Click Here.
Meet Our House Call Expert Speaker:
Walter R. Lowe, MD
Professor and Chair, Department of Orthopedic Surgery
Edward T. Smith Endowed Professor Chair
McGovern Medical School at UTHealth
SEE PREVIOUS HOUSE CALLS HERE
Star Motor Cars
7000 Old Katy Rd. Houston, TX 77024
(713) 868-6800
Mercedes-Benz of Houston Greenway
3900 Southwest Fwy, Houston, TX 77027
(713) 489-2111
Mercedes-Benz of Houston North
17510 North Fwy, Houston, TX 77090
(281) 305-8970
Mercedes-Benz of West Houston
1025 Hwy 6, Houston, TX 77079
(281) 492-5800
Mercedes-Benz of The Woodlands
16917 Interstate 45 South, The Woodlands, TX 77385
(936) 206-7500
Mercedes-Benz of Sugar Land
15625 Southwest Freeway, Sugar Land, TX 77478
(281) 207-1500
Mercedes Benz of Clear Lake
500 Gulf Fwy S, League City, TX 77573
(855) 720-4196