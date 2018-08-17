UTHealth House Calls presented by Mercedes-Benz Dealers of Greater Houston

In an effort to educate the city on a variety of health topics, Mercedes-Benz Dealers of Greater Houston has teamed up with UTHealth to bring you health-related House Calls! Throughout the next several months, a series of live web chats, hosted at local Mercedes Benz dealerships, will touch on different health categories that concern the surrounding communities. You can join the conversation by submitting your questions and monitoring the web chats as they commence.
Live Web Chat: August 16
Topic: Pediatric Health
Host: Mercedes-Benz of Houston North
This "House Call" will offer advice on the latest in pediatric health. Learn the best practices to ensure your kids are healthy and active as they grow! To learn more about pediatric health, Click Here.
Meet Our House Call Guest Experts:
LaTanya J. Love, MD
LaTanya J. Love, MD, is Vice President for Diversity and Leadership at UTHealth, Associate Dean for Admissions and Student Affairs at UTHealth, and Associate Professor in the Department of Pediatrics at McGovern Medical School. She is double board certified in internal medicine and pediatrics and is a primary care physician for adults and children.
Michael Yafi, MD
Michael Yafi, MD, is Director of Pediatric Endocrinology and Associate Professor in the Department of Pediatrics at McGovern Medical School. He provides care for patients from birth through young adulthood and believes in a multidisciplinary approach to achieve the best outcome.
