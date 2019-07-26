Health & Fitness

US fertility rate falls to record low

American women are having fewer babies than ever before.

A new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report says the nation's general fertility rate dropped to an all-time low last year.

The rate - which measures the number of live births per 1,000 women - recorded a two-percent decline.

Other studies show the fertility rate has been dropping for a while.

And it's now at the level where the nation cannot replace its existing population.

Among other findings by the CDC, the birth rate among teenagers is declining - while the rate of early-term births is growing.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthhealthcheckcdcbirthbabiespregnancy
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Show More
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
Splash around this weekend in Galveston's clear blue water
Security guard shoots 15-year-old robbery suspect in SW Houston
More TOP STORIES News