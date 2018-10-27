HEALTH & FITNESS

Tuberculosis case confirmed at University of Houston

If you want to protect yourself from TB, it pays to know the facts. (AP Photo/The Canadian Press, CDC, Janice Carr)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Health officials in the city of Houston are dealing with a case of tuberculosis at the University of Houston.

In a letter sent to faculty and staff on Oct. 23, the University of Houston officials said that an individual on campus has been evaluated and treated for tuberculosis.

"Tuberculosis is a bacterial infection that can be contagious if it becomes an active disease; however, it is a difficult disease to catch because it is spread only through the air and the environmental conditions need to be just right. Casual contact is generally not sufficient for transmission of the TB bacteria," the letter also read.

Officials said the individual is currently at home recovering and feeling better. No other individuals on campus have reported symptoms of tuberculosis, according to the health department.

The city of Houston Health Department officials will be on campus at 1 p.m. Monday and 9 a.m. Tuesday, to give answer any questions students and staff may have about TB.

We understand that you may have questions. You can find a TB general information sheet here. lf you have any additional questions or concerns, please contact Fort Bend County Clinical Health Services at 281-342-6414.
