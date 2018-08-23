Teacher takes to highway seeking kidney donor

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3947482" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Successful surgery for man who found kidney donor in drive-thru

An Atlanta, Georgia, teacher is still waiting for a new kidney, and he's taking dramatic steps to find a donor.Sam Worley has been walking along a busy highway a few days a week with a sign appealing for a donor.Worley's been on the waiting list six years, but says the wait time keeps increasing. Now he's being told he'll wait at least four more years.He says drivers are often shocked by his direct appeal."I don't think people realize how long people like me are on this list waiting. There's people dying while they're waiting," Worley said. "I don't want to be that person."Worley talks to drivers, giving them information on the local donor bank and asks them to spread the word on social media.He hopes the effort will pay off soon.