HEALTH & FITNESS

Teacher takes to highway seeking kidney donor

EMBED </>More Videos

Atlanta teacher takes to highway seeking kidney donor. Brian Taff reports during Action News at 4:30 p.m. on August 22, 2018.

ATLANTA, Georgia --
An Atlanta, Georgia, teacher is still waiting for a new kidney, and he's taking dramatic steps to find a donor.

Sam Worley has been walking along a busy highway a few days a week with a sign appealing for a donor.

Worley's been on the waiting list six years, but says the wait time keeps increasing. Now he's being told he'll wait at least four more years.

He says drivers are often shocked by his direct appeal.

"I don't think people realize how long people like me are on this list waiting. There's people dying while they're waiting," Worley said. "I don't want to be that person."

Worley talks to drivers, giving them information on the local donor bank and asks them to spread the word on social media.

He hopes the effort will pay off soon.

RELATED: Houston man recovering after stranger donates her kidney to save his life

EMBED More News Videos

Successful surgery for man who found kidney donor in drive-thru

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhealthcheckkidney transplantorgan donationsu.s. & worldGeorgia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Houston man recovering after stranger donates her kidney
HEALTH & FITNESS
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Study: Breastfeeding could reduce the risk of stroke later in life
32 children's meds recalled for possible contamination
'Flesh-eating' STD is making the rounds
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Police: Adult bookstore employee raped during robbery
Teen killed in road rage crash, investigators say
3 Texas seniors arrested for plotting guns and bomb at school
HOT SPOT: GQ coins Houston new capital of Southern cool
Kroger Company to phase out plastic bags at all stores
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
Texas football player, 13, dies after becoming unresponsive
New BCycle stations make it easier to bike to class
Show More
Study: Breastfeeding could reduce the risk of stroke later in life
FREE MONEY! Score scholarship cash for college
32 children's meds recalled for possible contamination
'Flesh-eating' STD is making the rounds
Benefit today for HPD officer injured in golf cart accident
More News