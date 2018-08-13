SOCIETY

Houston man recovering after stranger donates her kidney to save his life

Successful surgery for man who found kidney donor in drive-thru

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A Houston man's plea on the back of his family's SUV was answered. Now both he and his donor are recovering from the life-saving gift.

Steven Stockton sent us a new picture of him soon after his release from the hospital. He's doing fine after receiving a kidney from Melinda Cavazos.

Steven Stockton was discharged from UTMB in Galveston after a successful kidney transplant



Steven, who has diabetes, needed a kidney, so his wife put a sign on the family SUV, asking for a donor.

It was in the drive-thru of a Chinese restaurant when Melinda noticed the sign and offered her kidney.

"I want everybody to know how it is to walk your child down the aisle, and he deserves it," Cavazos said.

"Somebody that's willing to give me life so I can be with them a little bit longer, it's just awe-inspiring," Stockton said.

Stockton isn't allowed to give a donor money. For Cavazos, that's not what she wanted anyways.

"Once I give him my kidney, he's stuck with me, and I'm family," Cavazos said. "You hear that, Steven? We're going to be family."

The National Kidney Foundation says donating this organ doesn't impact someone's life.

As long as they go through the proper medical treatment, the agency says it doesn't shorten someone's life.

If you want to learn more about their journey, visit their GoFundMe page.

