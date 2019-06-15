Health & Fitness

Swimmers warned of 'brain-eating amoeba' as temperatures rise

As the temperatures rise and people go cool off in the water, the Brazos River Authority is making others aware of the dangers of amoeba found in Texas waterways.

Naegleria fowleri, also known as the "brain-eating amoeba," grows as temperatures begin to rise and can be found in still bodies of water.

According to the CDC, once the amoeba enters the body, typically through the nose, it can cause a rare infection of the brain.

The Brazos River Authority said that while the infections are rare, they tend to primarily occur during the summer months.

According to authorities, the infection cannot occur from drinking water.

PAM symptoms are similar to those of bacterial meningitis
Here are the most common symptoms for those infected with brain-eating amoebas:
  • severe headache
  • fever
  • nausea
  • vomiting
  • seizures (in late stages)
  • hallucinations (in late stages)
  • coma (in late stages)

PAM is almost always deadly, officials say.

Three ways to avoid a PAM infection
While officials stress that these infections are very rare, there are a few things you can do to protect yourself:
  • Purchase a nose clip to avoid getting water in your nose
  • Consider skipping trips to hot springs, lakes and unchlorinated spas
  • Run baths, shower taps and hoses for at least five minutes before use to flush the pipes
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthcdcillnesswaterswimmingcontaminated water
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News