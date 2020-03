Submit your coronavirus questions here

ABC13 spoke with Dr. Edward Rensimer with the International Medicine Center on Thursday, March 12 for answers to your top questions regarding coronavirus symptoms, risks and more.

ABC13 spoke with Dr. Michael Chang who answered your most pressing COVID-19 questions on March 10.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- You've got plenty of of coronavirus questions, and we're bringing you answers.Dr. Asim Shah, professor and executive vice chair of psychiatry at Baylor College of Medicine will be at ABC13 at noon to answer your questions live!You can submit your questions in the form below, and you can watch the live stream at noon in the video above.You can watch the full video above."The virus can live on inorganic surfaces, desktops, money, credit cards, pens, door knobs for hours, possibly even days. That's why you need to be washing your hands frequently.""The main way you can tell allergic inflammation and nasal passages from either flu which is a virus or coronavirus would be you're gonna have fever. So if you have fever, you're feeling body aches, you're feeling systemically ill, that's not an allergy that's probably a viral illness, in which case, it would be prudent to probably check with your doctor about coming in.""I don't know if insurance is going to pay for coronavirus testing for people who have no symptoms just because they're worried. The CDC's stipulations right now are (to go to the doctor if) you have a fever, or that you have had contact with a recent proven case, say someone in your family and you're living with them.""There'll be a point where so much of the population has been infected and then generated immunity, that they're not open to infection anymore. So the targets for the virus will be less and less so the incidence of disease will fall off. And with better warmer weather people aren't congregating indoors in much enclosed air spaces, that will see the incidence of cases taper off in Houston say April. That's that's the hope.""No. Overall recovery rates are about 80% people having basically ambulatory elements. They're at home, they're not in a hospital. They're not gravely ill. They're uncomfortable. They're like a routine case of flu. About 15% of the people are ending up in a hospital. Almost all of those are elderly people.""I'm not aware of any animals that have been sick, but some animals like dogs in China have been cultured and found positive.""It's usually going to be upper respiratory symptoms like a sore scratchy throat and a low grade fever. And then when it progresses more down into lower respiratory tract where it becomes a pneumonic illness pneumonia, then shortness of breath, and sometimes chest pain, and cough would be a prominent symptom.""I wouldn't see them as a high risk group.""Their immune systems are not impaired. They're fully reestablished. And if they're taking their medication, I wouldn't see them as a special group for this problem.""Let whoever you're going to visit know you're concerned about this. Is there anything I need to do? Give them a chance to meet you in the hallway with a mask.""It's a viral respiratory illness. Flu may have maybe a little bit more incidence of diarrhea. With COVID-19, It's about 3%. So it's a very minor part of the cases, but otherwise, it'll be very similar to flu.""The coronavirus is not a risk to her so much at her age. But if she's got something else, it's treatable. So you want to call your doctor. You need to express to the staff I'd like to bring the baby in. How can you work with me on my cell phone so that I bring the baby in and we get right into a private room?""It's not been around long enough to know if enough babies have been born with a problem that would have been due to coronavirus but not to the pregnancy. Pregnancy is not a immune deficiency state. You should not have to worry about (coronavirus). Just get through the pregnancy and stay healthy.""I don't see this yet as a foodborne illness.""The best thing to do is keep on top of it. See information, develop, make rational decisions. Make personal decisions about your family, in your own life. If you've got elderly people in the family, pay real attention. They're the ones that are really a big risk."You can watch the full video below.The history of coronavirus actually dates back to the 1960's when people realized it's actually a virus that came from animals and somehow crossed the species barrier onto humans. But it never really caused any issues other than the common cold up until 2003 with the SARS virus. That was an example of coronavirus that kind of went awry and actually became a great pathogen on humans. This last coronavirus, the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, came out of China just back in December of 2019. If we think about it, it's so, so new. China has been the epicenter of coronavirus and a lot of what we know today actually came out of China.No. The water, I'm presuming the water the question involves is tap water. Tap water has been chlorinated and cleaned by the city. And as a result, very few pathogens will be able to travel through the water. That being said, you always have to be careful because you do not want to take contaminated water from other sources and put it on your face.This virus is a very interesting and unique virus in the sense that children are not particularly affected. There are almost no fatalities under the age of 15 which is very, very unusual. Because, you know, back in the day, viruses like the flu had a high mortality rate among children. The novel coronavirus, COVID-19's biggest patient population that you have to be really, really careful about is the elderly and those with immunosuppressants such as diabetes, immunosuppressive states such as cancer, lung disease and heart disease. So, those are the patients that we really have to protect. Now, that doesn't mean that the children are spared from this. They might get some type of infection, but they're just not critically ill. So, I'm not recommending that they just go free and just run around and do whatever, because I think they can also become the transmitters of disease. So in other words, if they are playing with Grandpa, grandparents that have underlying medical problems, you really got to make sure that they're also protecting the elderly.So there's two parts to that, first is, yes, a person who is undergoing, still undergoing treatment for cancer, i.e. with immunosuppressants, yes, they are a risk factor for this disease because you're suppressing your immune system, which is necessary to fight off this virus to begin with. And again, I want to emphasize again, age, and other comorbidities such as diabetes, lung disease, heart disease, they're the ones that you really will have to be very, very careful. One of the messages I want to make sure everybody gets is take care of the elderly. Whether they're in your homes and nursing home, even hospitals, because the sick, those are the ones that are going to be at the highest, highest risk.This is what makes this disease so hard to deal with because the symptoms oftentimes are indistinguishable from the common cold, or even none at all. Just by looking at the statistics from other countries, about 80% of the infected patients either show minimal symptoms or mild symptoms. Even a cough, runny nose, it may be cold virus. But COVID-19 cannot be diagnosed based on symptoms alone.So again, this is another point I really want to hammer home, which is the flu is still rampant. And one of the best ways to help take care of yourselves and others is to do the same precautions that you normally would do with the flu, i.e., get a flu shot, and do all the things that you would do for the flu. Don't go to work when you're sick, and wash your hands. I would avoid things like close contact with others, shaking your hands. Try not to cough into your hands, for example. I think it's worth mentioning too that by not having the flu, by taking those specific precautions against the flu, if you get some respiratory ailment, it will make it more likely for you to think that, "Well, maybe this is not the flu to start off with."So the CDC has put out interim guidance over this particular issue. Right now, it requires not just symptoms, but also epidemiologic, previous predisposition. Meaning that you could be considered high risk if you recently visited China, Iran, Japan, South Korea or Italy. So, if you travel to any of those places, then that puts you automatically at a higher risk. And then if you also present symptoms, then you definitely are what we call "person under investigation" and you should be tested. There are currently not enough test kits to test everybody with symptoms. And as such, we have to be very selective on who we test because we just can't test everybody at this point. At the end of the day, at this time, you're more likely to have the flu, the common cold or allergies.So, the short answer to that is yes, it can be airborne. It is transmitted primarily through respiratory droplets. So every time you cough, sneeze, and if that gets airborne, then if somebody is in close proximity and it gets to their mouth, nose or eyes, then yes, it can affect them. However, another critical point I think it should be made is that the same airborne droplet can also land on your keyboard surface, your desk, your arm, your hand, your elbow, and if you touch it, and then touch your face, you potentially could get infected. That's why hygiene is paramount here. You have to make sure that you break the habit of touching your face and your eyes, at least resist, especially, at least, before you wash your hands or use some type of hand sanitizer. If you're sick, please do not go out to public places. If you're sick, you also need to protect other folks. Meaning that's where, believe it or not, a face mask would be very helpful. Because, again, you're not trying to protect yourself at that point, you're trying to protect other people. Every time you cough and sneeze, at least, the droplets are in the mask and not on somebody else.That's a nuanced question. So the good news is, it doesn't seem to affect clinically, meaning that it doesn't seem to affect the children, which is the great. The flip side is, it is the elderly, the folks with a lot of medical issues that are getting sick from this. And so once again, the point I would like to make sure everybody understands is that it is the elderly, the patients with medical issues that we really need to protect.Well, I think this has a lot to do with the underlying concern that people have about this. I think a lot of it is very, very legitimate. We just need to make sure people really understand as much as possible what this virus is all about. Once people understand, then maybe they can make the best judgment on what they need. This is not a situation where I think we're going to need a lot of water, for example, because water is not going to cure this. I think there are some precautions that need to be made. I think an anti-septic certainly will be very helpful. But stocking over the next three months, I'm not sure if it's necessarily the best course of action.That is a great question, and it's a nuanced question. So this has to do with risk. Again, if you're 85 years old, with COPD and diabetes, I would try very hard to avoid any situations where you increase your risk. But on the other hand, if you are essential personnel and you're 25 years old, and you have to go someplace, please go. But obviously, take the usual hygienic precautions. This is not necessarily a prohibition on traveling, but it's about knowing what your risks are and taking effort to mitigate those risks. That certainly includes wiping down surfaces, like your airplane seat, that kind of stuff.- Stay home if sick and contact your medical provider before visiting their office.- Wash hands often with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing. If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.- Avoid shaking hands.- Routinely clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.- Stay up to date on CDC travel health notices: https://wwwnc.cdc.gov/travel/notices The CDC does not recommend that people who are well wear a facemask. You should only wear a mask if a healthcare professional recommends it.