Stores selling wonder cure CBD oil crop up across Texas - and soon Houston

A company from Kansas City, Missouri that specializes in CBD oil, the new wonder cure for everything that ails you, has big plans for Texas.

The company is CBD American Shaman, which is opening stores at a fast clip across the state.

There are currently five stores in north Texas - in Carrollton, Hurst, Denton, and Fort Worth - with more on the way in Plano, McKinney, and Allen. There's a store open in San Antonio, and more stores coming to Houston and Austin.

